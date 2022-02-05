Endrick, the jewel of Palmeiras, surprised by declaring where he dreams of playing

The jewel of Brazil and Palmeiras is only 15 years old, his idol is Rivaldo and he is already closely followed by several top clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

February 05, 2022 1:47 p.m.

Now they can also be seen on alive and in good quality championships youth clubs like the Copinha, which took place during January in Brazil and that ended with palm trees lifting the title.

when before it seemed unthinkable find full pictures of players under 17 years, which logically were in First or about to debut, there is currently a cataract of videos of juveniles of fifteen years, as is the case Endrick, the jewel of Brazilian soccer for which several clubs europeans they fight.

“I have a calm head, with my feet on the ground and I handle everything with great humility. I try not to watch social networks and I let God drive and I thank him for everything that happens to me”, stated in an exclusive interview with Daily Sports.

“I focused on Palmeiras, forgetting all the factors outside the field. I played my game, we were champions and I managed to play well. Without a doubt, I hope I impressed them…it was a spectacular goal that had a lot of repercussions and was similar to the one Rivaldo did during his time in Barcelona. I have a lot to be thankful for because it was the most beautiful goal of the tournament”.

Offers will not be lacking, Real Madrid Y Barcelona are two of the clubs that were shown interested in trying to sign them as soon as they are of legal age, Endrick His future is defined. “I don’t think about that. I’m going to sign my first professional contract and my head is to play in Palmeiras: it’s the club that opened doors for me, the biggest champion in Brazil and the best team in the world according to the IFFHS ranking. I want to stay here and win many titles, the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup. God willing, I can become an idol for the fans”.

“My goal is always to show my performance and I know that by playing better I will arouse the interest of the big teams in Europe.” With Rivald as a reference since “he was left-handed like me”, said that his style can fit with the philosophy of the FC Barcelona. “All the boys who want to play abroad think of Barça because of Neymar, who is from our generation. If one day the time comes to leave, maybe Barça will be an option”, detailed the juvenile that leaves surprised everyone for their level Forward center.