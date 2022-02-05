Aloe vera: 3 risks and contraindications of using aloe vera for the skin and body

You probably use aloe vera in your beauty routine to take care of skin and you Body in general, however, did you know that there are risks Y contraindications of using aloe vera which can represent a trouble for the Health? For you to prevent and take care of your well-being, find out what can happen if you don’t use aloe vera properly. Take note of these tips!

The aloe vera is the plant favorite of many take care of hair, skin and body; many people use aloe vera to attend scars, remove wrinkles or, there are those who consume it to lose weight and stay fit. But nevertheless, not using this succulent properly could be risky for you Health, that is why it is important that it is used correctly to take advantage of its benefits.

Related news

The risks of using aloe vera

Some of the risks what about using aloe vera are: the first, can cause Kidney damage if taken inappropriately to treat constipation: some people use the yellow latex containing aloe vera as a laxative, but this could have serious consequences, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Photo: Freepik

On the other hand, the Aloe vera gel should be used with care in people under 12 years of age, as it can cause adverse reactions. If a boy or girl suffers a fall and you want to heal the wound with this succulent plant, better think twice and opt for another solution that relieves pain and inflammation. The aloe vera on damaged skin, in inaccurate doses, could be counterproductive.

Photo: Freepik

The third risk Y contraindication to use aloe vera or aloe vera is that it can irritate sensitive skin. It is important to take into account that not all skin types are the same, so it is best to control their use and ask a specialist first if you can put on masks this plant, as it could cause allergies, irritation and inflammation in the skin.