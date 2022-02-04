Why Dior Sauvage has become the best-selling perfume in the world (above any women’s fragrance)

In 2021, every three seconds someone somewhere in the world bought a jar of Dior Sauvage. In other words, in the time it took you to read the first sentence of this article, two more have been sold. Made by the then perfumer-creator of the houseteacher Francois Demachywho spent more than three years balancing and fine-tuning the formula, Sauvage was launched on the market in September 2015 and became a block buster instant scent.

how do you tell us DanielFiguero, Fragrance Ambassador of the house of Dior, “Without a doubt, we were confident in the success of Sauvage, but we did not expect it to be so huge and, above all, so fast. A month after presenting the eau-de-toilet stock outs started: it sold faster than it takes to make it. And it is precisely in this lack of stock that we find one of the keys to its success: it is a fragrance that needs time, not only for the components of its juice to rest and stabilize, but also because certain technical specifications of the bottle design, like the night blue gradient that covers the glass between two layers so that it does not touch the juice, they require time”.

In 2017, Sauvage was the best-selling perfume in the English and Italian markets, even surpassing any women’s fragrance; last year reached the top 1 in the United Statesand was the best-selling masculine scent in France.

Daniel explains why: “It is very difficult to predict the success of a launch, but by analyzing certain factors afterwards, we find in a sum of details the keys that have led Sauvage to number 1 in the world ranking. The first is the juice itself, with that explosive bergamot and lavender top that comes before a warm base of amber and patchouli double distilled. The feat of this apparently contrasting composition is that, in reality, it is not such: all the elements find their place on the skin over time.

Also, it’s a very versatile fragrancethe midpoint between lightness and intensity and that makes it can wear both daily and on special occasions and in any season of the year. Another success is that his fixation is like his name, wild: the eau-de-toilet it has a concentration of 14%, which is almost that of a perfume. And the subsequent versions (the eau de parfum, the parfum and the most recent elixir) offer different emotions within the same olfactory structure. We have been very surprised that some have not cannibalized the others and that each alternative has found its audience, increasingly varied”.

Another strong point of this fragrance with a thousand facets that leaves an intense and very masculine trail of amber woods is the bottle that contains it. Not surprisingly, perfumes are messages in a bottle. “To the aforementioned color gradient is added a sober and recognizable design, attractive to the touch and cared for down to the last detail, such as the magnetized cap that hides a bee inside, the symbol of Dior menswear”, adds Daniel.