What number will Adama Traoré use at Barça?

Getty Adama Traore will wear No. 11 at Barcelona for the rest of the season.

The new signing of FC Barcelona, ​​Adama Traoré, has chosen to wear the famous number 11 shirt at the Camp Nou after rejoining the Catalans on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Adama Traoré has moved from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanders and returns for a second spell at the Camp Nou, seven years after leaving Barcelona for Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old will wear the number 11 jersey until the end of the season, according to Diario Sport. The number became vacant after previous owner Yusuf Demir returned to parent club Rapid Vienna after seeing his loan interrupted.

🔢| Adama Traoré is expected to wear the #11 shirt at Barcelona which has been vacated by Yusuf Demir. • There is also the option of #25, and #7 too if Dembélé leaves. • Barça will inform about his shirt number after the transfer window closes.#FCB 🇪🇸 Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] pic.twitter.com/ywZ8wI5u8i – Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) January 30, 2022

Traoré’s loan deal runs until the end of June and includes a purchase option. The striker will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Wednesday, February 2 at the Camp Nou.

The No. 11 has had some very famous owners over the years in Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé, Neymar, Marc Overmars, Rivaldo and Thiago Alcantara have worn the number at the Camp Nou.

Follow Heavy’s and Now’s Barcelona Facebook page for the latest news, rumours, and content!

Will Traoré join Barcelona permanently?

Traoré now has the next six months to try to get a permanent pass to the Camp Nou. The purchase option on the striker’s deal is set at £29m, according to Sky Sports.

President Joan Laporta has already offered the new signing the hope that he can stay at Barcelona. The head of the club has made it clear that the Catalan giants have the striker for the future, as reported by Diario Sport.

Traoré is expected to settle down quickly, particularly given it is his second time at the club. The winger came through the club’s La Masia youth academy and made four first-team appearances before leaving in 2015.

The new signing has already been seen in action on the training ground.

Traoré is now in line to make his second Barcelona debut on Sunday 6 February when Barcelona return to action with a crucial La Liga game at home to defending champions Atlético Madrid.

What number will Aubameyang use?

It looks like the winger will join Barcelona with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, following his departure from Arsenal. The Catalans have already announced the agreement and the striker has been training with the team.

❗ NEW ADDITION

▶ Barça sign a @auba! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 2, 2022

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said at a press conference on Tuesday, February 1, that “if all goes well” the club expects to present Aubameyang later this week, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Aubameyang seems to have little choice when it comes to shirt numbers, according to Diario Sport. The only other first-team number available is 25, which is usually reserved for the third-choice goalkeeper, according to RFEF regulations.

However, that number is vacant and has been vacant all season since Iñaki Peña has worn number 26 since technically he is still part of Barcelona B. The goalkeeper will also spend the second half of the campaign in Turkey with Galatasaray after sealing a assignment and move in the January transfer window.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Did the ex of ‘RHOC’ Elizabeth Vargas barricade himself inside your house?