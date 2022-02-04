they fear a coronavirus outbreak on campus

The Club World Cup was launched with Al-Jazeera rout 4-1 against AS Pirae, a Tahitian team made up of police officers, students and firefighters, who joined the tournament due to the loss of the Oceania qualifier. Beyond the fact that the kickoff happened this Thursday, the reality is that the most attractive matches will begin in the semifinals with the inclusion of the champions of the UEFA Champions League and the Conmebol Libertadores. While Chelsea he is still in England to prepare for the FA Cup match against Plymouth Argyle, who are seventh in the third division of British football, palm trees He arrived in the United Arab Emirates to get in shape physically and football-wise before making his debut. However, he received news a few hours ago that caused concern throughout the delegation: goalkeeper Vinicius Silvestre tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the championship.



Palmeiras has been in the United Arab Emirates for two days. (@Palmeiras)

Now, the problem is that he traveled with the squad since he was emerging as the third player for the position. In that sense, images were seen in which soccer players shared common spaces and most of them did not wear masks in group meetings. Indeed, from the bowels of the club they fear that a major outbreak could be generated and that more cases will continue to appear in the coming days, as published on the Brazilian site UOL.

Mateus, goalkeeper of the institution’s youth team and winner of the Copinha a week ago, was summoned urgently and will take the first plane to Abu Dhabi to join the delegation. However, the concern is not so much because of the drop itself, but because the following tests report more positives. So far, it has not been specified if any other partner of his presented symptoms compatible with the virus. What’s more, It will not be the only loss that Abel Ferreira will have to deal with since youth striker Gabriel Veron and Uruguayan left-back Joaquín Piquerez had tested positive before traveling. Both are carrying out the corresponding isolations and, in case of presenting a negative PCR test and having the medical endorsement to return to physical activity, they will join the team in the coming days. The idea is that they can be in a hypothetical final.



Palmeiras said goodbye to São Paulo before massive support. (EFE)

THE FIXTURE

Chelsea and Palmeiras will start directly in the semi-finals. The Brazilian team will start on Tuesday and the English team will debut on Wednesday. Verdao will play with the winner of the duel between Al Ahly and Monterrey. On the other hand, the Blues will go to the winner of the duel between Al Hilal and Al Jazira.

THE CLUBS WORLD CUP

Seven clubs representing the different confederations are the ones who participate in this contest. Monterrey (Concacaf), Chelsea (UEFA), Palmeiras (Conmebol), Al Hilal (AFC), Al Ahly (CAF), Al Jazira, champion of the United Arab Emirates, and As Pirae of Tahiti, who replaced Auckland City due to the inconveniences of this to participate due to the requirements of your country due to the pandemic. Chelsea and Palmeiras could face each other only in a final.