They expelled a fan from the Azteca Stadium for singing a homophobic cry

Midtime Editorial

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. / 03.02.2022 14:53:14





Comply or leave! A fan was expelled from the Azteca Stadium because sang the homophobic cry that the Mexican Soccer Federation and the Mexican National Team are trying to eradicate. This as a requirement by FIFA.

Expelled from the Azteca!

The individual used the homophobic cry and was even accused of inciting other fans to use it while the match between the Mexican National Team and its counterpart from Panama at the Azteca Stadiumas part of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to attend Qatar 2022.

The security body of the venue identified the person and applied the FIFA protocol against the homophobic cry and removed it from the Aztec state. In the beginning the person denied being the culprit to sing the cry, however, a few minutes later and after finishing his drink, he was escorted out of the stadium.

In search of eradicating the scream, The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has implemented a series of measures and protocols where they highlighted the pre-selection of fans who would attend the game. Alone 2,000 fans had the opportunity to attend the World Cup Qualifying.

Fans who had a ticket for the games against Costa Rica and Panama could register through the page of the Mexican Soccer Federation, fill in your details and get the QR code. Fans who couldn’t do that process on their own, had the possibility of get to the stadium and do it there in the registration tents.