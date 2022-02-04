These are the banks in Mexico that charge the most commission for withdrawing cash with a credit card and the ones that charge the least

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) disclosed the cost of different commissions charged by banks on cash withdrawals from their Credit cards classic in operations such as disposition of credit in cash at own ATM, annuity, replacement of plastic due to theft or loss, collection expenses and average total annual cost (cat).

According to the agency, by disposition of the credit in cash at its own ATM, Santander charges the highest commission with 10% and Citibanamex the lowest with 6%. Said collection is made on the amount of the provision.

Thus, for example, for having one thousand pesos in any of these banks, 100 and 60 pesos, respectively, would be charged.

Regarding the Average Total Annual Cost (CAT) Without VAT for publicity and propaganda, the Condusef explained that Banorte charges the highest commission with 102.5% and banregio the lowest with 59.3%.

“It is important to review this information, as it could be an expensive way to financingin addition to the difference in the commission percentage charged by the different financial institutions”, said the Condusef.

In this sense, the organization highlighted the importance of comparing the cost of the commissions charged by the banks of the products they offer, so that the client chooses what best suits their needs and payment capacity.

Next, the detail on the commissions that banks charge for cash withdrawal with a credit card:

