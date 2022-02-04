Summary of the match Cameroon vs Egypt (1-3 penalties)

Paul Biya Stadium, Cameroon. / 03.02.2022 16:18:01





Egypt eliminated host Cameroon on penalties (3-1 after a 0-0 draw)this Thursday in Yaoundé at the second semi-finaland will dispute the Final of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) against Senegal.

The great duel on Sunday will also be a pulse between the teams of two Liverpool attacking stars English and African football, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Senegalese Sadio Mané. Senegal earned its ticket to the final on Wednesday by beating Burkina Faso 3-1 in the first semi-final.

Egypt aspires to further expand its hegemony in the list of winners of the CAN, in search of a eighth continental titlewhile Senegal will seek the first in its history in an Africa Cupafter two lost finals (2002 and 2019).

Cameroonwith five African Cups under his belt, lives a great disappointment in an edition where he had high expectations as host. Like 50 years ago against Congo (1-0), in a CAN at home, his dream ends in the Semifinals.

In the decisive round, the Cameroonians they were especially Misguided: Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki they saw their shots deflected by the goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal ‘Gabaski’while Clinton Njié sent over the bar.

Cameroon’s only shot that entered the Egyptian goal was the one launched by the captain and top scorer, Vincent Aboubakar (6 goals), but it was not enough for the ‘Indomitable Lions’.

Gabaskigoalkeeper number 2 of the team, had already been the hero of his team in the Round of 16 against the Ivory Coast (victory also on penalties, 5-4 after a 0-0 draw), taking advantage of the absence of the injured Mohamed El Shenawy.

The match was the first to be played at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé since the tragedy experienced in the Round of 16when there was a human avalanche in one of the access doors to the enclosure that caused eight deaths on the occasion of the duel between Cameroon and Comoros.

The stadium, with capacity for 60,000 peoplewas occupied at less than half capacity this time, with 24,371 fans in the stands according to the official figure provided by the organizers.

​

​