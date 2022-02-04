Only for romantics! Chivas rent stadium to ask for marriage

Midtime Editorial

The financial crisis that caused the coronavirus pandemic has forced some clubs to look for alternatives to clean up their finances, and this seems to be the case with the club Guadalajarawhich is renting the field of Akron Stadium for private events, even even to ask for marriage!

The proposal at Akron Stadium

Through his Twitter account, he Akron Stadium shared some pictures of some fans who committed themselves at pitch level, yes, wearing his shirt of the Chivas while endorsing their commitment to each other.

Thus, the Sacred Flock is opening up to other possibilities to generate resources, because finances are not healthy at allto test the few signings for the team this winter, where they only exchanged Uriel Antuna for Roberto Alvarado.

???? You could be like Rocío and Enrique, who said ‘YES’ to each other on the field of the AKRON Stadium, but freak out. ❤️???? ???? Congratulations, Chiva Brothers! ???? pic.twitter.com/hWxUq7FGLW — AKRON Stadium (@EstadioAKRON) February 2, 2022

The Akro Stadiumn not only hosts game of Chivas, Tapatio or Women’s Herdbut is also willing to open its doors for private events.

It should be remembered that since he was Jorge Vergara (father) in ChivasThey were taken some controversial measures on trade issuessuch as renting footballers from the first team for private events such as children’s parties.