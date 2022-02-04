Frustration? Ancelotti explodes in press conference

Real Madrid has not reached a Copa del Rey final since 2014, when they were champions precisely with Ancelotti as helmsman



February 04, 2022 3:04 p.m.

Real Madrid went yesterday practically lame to play the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club de Bilbao. The Whites did not have the presence of Karim Benzema, their leading figure in attack and who was left out due to physical problems after the last light game against Elche. The truth must be told, Madrid played a horrible game and was dominated from start to finish, but it was not until the 88th minute that Berenguer and the Basques were able to reflect it on the scoreboard.

Carlo Ancelotti appeared with a very serious gesture in the San Mamés press room, with that raised eyebrow that characterizes him so much. The Real Madrid coach was upset by the defeat against Athletic and the elimination from the Cup, but he ended up exploding when asked about Jovic, Hazard and Bale.

Why haven’t Jovic, Hazard or Bale played?

“I think I have changed Kroos for Camavinga due to fatigue. I had changes left, I was thinking of making them in extra time. Unfortunately they scored at the end of the game and I didn’t have time to score other players”.

“I have nothing to say. Why do you talk about them and not about Ceballos or Carvajal? There is nothing. I have made decisions that have not involved these decisions. But to be fair, you should talk about Ceballos and Vallejo, who haven’t played a single minute either,” he added after the insistence of the press.

On the setback of the defeat, the Italian coach specified that they are “hurt, because we want to win all the competitions we have. We won the Super Cup and we have two other competitions where we are well positioned. I don’t think this defeat will have consequences. This defeat it makes us stronger. It was very difficult to play here. We had casualties. It’s true that they put a lot of pressure on Vinicius, but this is what happens, it’s nothing new”.