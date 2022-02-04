Chucky Lozano suffered a dislocated shoulder and will be out for a month

The Napoli and Mexican National Team player was evaluated at a hospital near the Azteca Stadium

“Chucky” Lozano will miss approximately a month due to a dislocation in his right shoulder, they reported from Napoli to ESPN Digital.

Lush was injured in the match between Mexico and Panama, which was played at the Azteca Stadium for the World Cup qualifiers, and after a check-up at the hospital He was diagnosed with a dislocation in his right shoulder, as ESPN Digital announced at the time and was later confirmed by Napoli.

After being evaluated at the hospital, a dislocation of the right shoulder was diagnosed for ‘Chucky’ imago7

The attacker of Mexican team He left the exchange and had to be removed on a stretcher from the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field. Minutes later, the forward boarded an ambulance to be checked out at a hospital south of Mexico City.

The ‘Chucky’ has had various injury problems with the Mexican team. in the past gold Cup, the striker had a crash in a match against Trinidad and Tobago, which left him knocked out on the court. That incident kept him out of circulation for several weeks and his rehabilitation was done with Napoli.

This time, in the last game of the first date FIFA of 2022, Hirving Lozano will return to the Italian club injured, after leaving the Aztec stadiumdue to the pain caused by the injury.

In Italy, in recent weeks, they have criticized the performance of the ‘chucky‘ with the Naples and the Mexican attacker responded with goals.

It was expected that on his return with Mexico, he could continue with his promotion, but now he will have to wait at least a month to return to activity

Rehabilitation once again Lush He will have to do it with the Italian team, once the concentration with the tricolor is over.

As indicated by Napoli to this portal, after maintaining communication with those responsible for the medical area of ​​the Mexican team, who in turn gave them a diagnosis and the player’s possible recovery time, “Chucky” is expected with that club from one moment to another to be evaluated.