Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics party kicks off

The 2022 Winter Olympics were officially declared inaugurated after the pronouncement of the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingand the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, in a ceremony that took place in the Beijing National Stadium, where the representation of Mexico paraded.

I declare the twenty-fourth Olympic Games Beijing 2022 open”, declared the Chinese president. The fireworks lit up the National Stadium in Beijing and, a few meters away, also the “Water Cube”.

RESPECT FOR THE RULES

“Welcome to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. To all our Chinese friends, a very Happy New Year, best wishes in the Year of the Tiger. In this Year of the Tiger is an Olympic year, stand for ambition, courage and strength. Today thanks to this ambition, China is a country of winter sports, more than 300 million committed humans. It opens a new era for the sport…”, he mentioned Thomas Bach, president of International Olympic Committee.

“Now their time has come, the one they were longing for, the one we have all longed for. His Olympic dream becomes reality. You Olympic athletes will show how the world could look like if we all followed the same rules and respected each other. You will compete among yourselves for the highest price, at the same time you will live peacefully on a roof, in the Olympic Village. There will be no discrimination there for any reason,” he added.

“SIMPLE, SAFE AND SPLENDID”

Like 14 years ago, this show was conceived by the Chinese director Zhang Yimouauthor in 2008 of a splendid patriotic and colorful celebration, staging 14 thousand extras, dancers and acrobats, under a profusion of fireworks and special effects.

Yimou’s inclusion again in the opening ceremony was a nod from China to remind that Beijing enters history as the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games.

Zhang Yimou introduced the 56 ethnic groups and Chinese society in the martial arrival of the Chinese flag, carried by eight soldiers.

The 92 nations participating in the event paraded through such a distinguished stage, including nine Latin American countries and a total of 33 athletes from the region.

Zhang Yimou promised a “totally innovative” show, acknowledging that he had to take into account the frigid temperatures (-6°C announced) and the epidemic threat to conceive his ceremony, which this time brought together “only” three thousand artists, with a vast majority of adolescents.

“The period is different. Our concept is simple, safe and splendid,” said Zhang Yimou simply.

And it is that the covid-19 has gotten between the two Beijing Games.

Athletes are confined in a sanitary bubble and subjected to daily PCR controls. As Beijing applies a zero covid strategy, no contact with the population is authorized. The stands of the competition sites will be partially full, but only by “guests”, who must respect social distances.

