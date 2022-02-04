Arturo El Rudo Rivera is hospitalized; request blood donors

the hobby

the world of mexican wrestling is dismayed after it was revealed that the famous narrator of this popular sport in our country, Arturo Riverabetter known as The rudeit’s found hospitalized due to health complications.

Through social networks, Televisahouse where the chronicler worked for many years, in addition to some other wrestling personalities such as Drago, who belongs to the Triple Arevealed that The rude need blood and platelet donors.

The reactions from users on social networks were immediatewho requested the greatest support to collaborate with the treatment of Arturo Rivera.

WHO IS THE RUDE RIVERA?

Arturo Rivera It’s one of the most important wrestling commentatorswho belonged to Televisa Deportes, today TUDN, for many years, is also recognized for one of his famous phrases during his narrations: “the rude, the rude, the rude and the Atlante”.

It is not an open secret that The Rude Rivera is a faithful fan of the Iron Colts of Atlantecurrent champion of the Liga de Expansión MX, a team he defends tooth and nail.

But nevertheless, Arthur revealed that the phrase that we all attribute to him is not of his authorship, since he really took it from the father of a renowned bullfighter Manolo Mejía.

Later, Arturo Rivera decided to add “and the Atlante”a phrase that fortunately became iconic in wrestling arenas.

