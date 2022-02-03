Xavi once said that Aubameyang would not fit in at Barcelona. So why did the club sign the striker?

Finally, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed his transfer to Barcelona from Arsenal, thus completing one of the most notable transactions in the January transfer market, two days after the deadline of the 31st of last month.

There were still 18 months left on Aubameyang’s contract with the Gunners. Despite this, he had not played for the team since being stripped of his captaincy in early December after a disciplinary matter. With the club willing to let him go, a mutual agreement was reached to cancel the 32-year-old striker’s contract (for a price of £7m according to media reports), allowing him to sign for Barca on a free transfer.

2 Related

The Gabonese international posted a farewell message on his Instagram account on Tuesday, thanking Arsenal for the last four years. Likewise, Aubameyang regrets the fact that he was unable to say goodbye properly.

“We have been through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the opportunity to win trophies and the honor of being the captain of this club is something that I will always keep in my heart. I’ve always been 100 per cent focused and committed to doing my best for this club, so it hurts to leave without a real farewell… but that’s football.”

This Wednesday, Aubameyang was formally announced as a Barcelona player with an illustration that does not provide much context. The striker signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Barça club, which includes a mutual termination option in 2023 and a €100 million buyout clause.

play 0:45 The Gabonese striker left Arsenal on a free transfer and joined the Blaugrana under Xavi’s orders.

Many appreciative Arsenal fans wished their former captain well on social media, opting to remember the good times (the goals, the big starters, the trophies, the somersaults) rather than dwell on the sad ending to his four-year spell at the Emirates. Stadium.

For its part, the official Arsenal networks presented a montage of the best moments of the 163 appearances of his outgoing figure with the club, in which he scored 89 goals, he won the Golden Boot of the Premier League in the 2018 season -19 and helped win the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020.

However, the striker was captured in training under the orders of Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández along with his new teammates for the first time on Tuesday, even before Aubameyang’s transfer was made official.

We can only hope that Xavi has softened his position on Aubameyang’s chances of becoming a Barca player, because the 42-year-old former midfielder has previously spoken out against the striker’s signing. For several years, Aubameyang was the subject of repeated rumors of his possible transfer to the Camp Nou-based team. In 2020, Xavi seemed not to be convinced that the player could fit in well within the culé squad.

Better call me Auba… Welcome! pic.twitter.com/IAkYOGetlI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 2, 2022

Xavi, who at the time was the coach of the Qatari team Al Sadd, was answering a question about transfer rumors from his former club. When Aubameyang’s name came up in the conversation, Xavi questioned whether the striker could fit into the Barca mould. While not scathing, he certainly expressed doubts about his ability to play in the tight spaces created within the Catalan club’s intricate ball-possession-based tactics.

“[El jugador del Liverpool Sadio] Mané and Aubameyang can kill you in open spaces. But Barcelona requires players who know how to move in small spaces. I think of players who could adapt to Barcelona and it is not easy to get one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect, just like Luis Suarez is now”.

Xavi seems to have made a 180 degree philosophical turn in the 18 months that have passed since he made those comments, now that he has just welcomed Aubameyang to lead the Barcelona forward. How quickly things can change in football.

However, with Barça mired in €1.4bn of debt, the club has been forced to part with several big-name figures (along with their hefty contracts) and fill the gaps with cheap additional player signings, who would not headline their target lists in other circumstances.

play 2:20 The striker was officially presented by Barcelona and spoke about what he hopes to achieve on his return to the culé team

The same can be said of La Masía graduate Adama Traore, whose recent return to Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers also contradicts statements made by Xavi in ​​2017. At the time, the current Barça manager was discussing the possibility of the Catalan club He won back Hector Bellerin, who was then playing for Arsenal, after having released him as a young footballer. Javier said the following:

“I haven’t seen him play much, but I will say that it is difficult for me to accept signing a player who has already been with the club. Of course it can work, but I wouldn’t sign players who left. Why did they leave when they were 16, 17 years old? I find it disconcerting. I do not get it. I would not buy them again in the future. That would be my philosophy. You were in the club, you decided to leave; Then you can’t go back.”

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

Traoré entered the Barça youth academy when he was 8 years old. He played for the club for the next 11 years until his departure in 2015 to sign with Aston Villa. Coincidentally, this was the same summer that Xavi, aged 35, ended his lifelong partnership with the club he loves to sign on as an Al Sadd player.

During his time in England, where he wore the shirts of Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton, Traoré became one of the most explosive and powerful dribblers in world football, his characteristic being… er… annihilating his opponents in open spaces.

We keep our fingers crossed that this first training session is not too uncomfortable for all its participants.