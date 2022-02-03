Tricks so that your money does not lose value due to inflation

After a year where historical figures were reached in inflation, what can be done to maintain the value of your money.

If you saved in your bank account where there are no returns, under the mattress or piggy bank, your money depreciated around 7% and is now worth less.

“Given a scenario of low growth and persistent pressures for inflation, it is important that Mexicans invest in assets that help them maintain the value of their money,” he reported. Mexican Securities Group (GBM).

There are various investment products in the Mexican market where people can move their money and receive returns above inflation, which for this year is expected to be around 4.42% according to projections by the Bank of Mexico.

If one of the purposes for this 2022 is, in addition to saving, it is to start investing part of your income, the recommendation is to do so and financial instruments that give you profits above inflation so that your money keep your value.

The options to move your money are diverse, there are fintech, sofipos, brokerage houses, cetesdirecto and banking institutions that grant returns from 5% to 10% in fixed-term investments.

For example, cetesdirecto gives a 12-month yield of 6.96, a 28-day yield is 5.84%, Sustainable Finance (Finsus), gives a 10.60% annual return; the fintech Monific, of real estate crowdfunding grants 12%, there are also brokerage houses where you can start investing in stock markets from your cell phone.

One of the top tips for investments is diversification, the famous phrase “don’t put all your eggs in one basket”. This will help ensure that if there are market movements in an investment that cause losses (virtual losses), the amount of your money invested is not altered. If in one you “lose” in others you win.

If you have already decided that you do want your money to generate profits, you must define your investor profile. If you are conservative, moderate or risky.

If you prefer to have your safe money even if you earn little, that the investments report fixed or predictable returns, such as fixed-term deposits, debt investment funds or cetes, then you are conservative.

A moderate investor is one who will seek favorable returns, but without assuming a high risk. Try to maintain a balance between performance and security. Losses in the short term, he does not consider them a bad thing, if in the long term he knows that he will make a profit.

The aggressive investor is risk tolerant. He is looking for high yields, so he is willing to assume important variations in his investments in exchange for having a high return in the long term. This type of person seeks investment in equity funds and capital market instruments (shares), according to data from the Condusef.