MSP formalizes call for nursing and medical students to reinforce first level of care – Information – 02/02/2022

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) enabled this Wednesday through an ordinance to nursing and medical students to play”low complexity tasks and with the purpose of constituting support elements for medical or nursing personnel at emergency doors or first level care services”.

As reported by El País last Tuesday, the intention of the regulations is that students can enter a “job bank” and be recruited by health providers to perform functions in the short term. The objective of the portfolio is to “reinforce” the first level of care that is currently “stressed” due to the increase in cases of covid-19.

In this Wednesday’s ordinance, it is established as requirements to have completed the curriculum of the Nursing Degree corresponding to the intermediate degree, to be studying the Nursing Assistant professionalization career or to be a Medicine student with 4th year approved.

“The Ministry of Public Health will generate an online registration system for those interested in applying, which will be made available to comprehensive health providers, without prejudice to other application channels made directly by providers,” stipulates the document.

The ordinance adds that the proposed provisions “will remain in force until the end of the health emergency declared”