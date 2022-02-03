He got fed up with Miguel Herrera and left the Tigres for a Liga MX great

Diego Reyes would leave the Tigres for a big next market

The start of the tournament tigers It has not been the desired by the fans or by the players, they have achieved a draw, a defeat and a victory but the functioning of the team has everyone worried inside the feline locker room. Now they are presented with a new problem because a player got tired of the lack of minutes and Michael Herrera so he will seek to leave one of the greats of Mexican soccer in the next transfer market.

It would be about Diego Reyesthe Mexican defender ends his contract with the felines in June 2022 and the lack of minutes under the mandate of Michael Herrera It would prevent it from renewing for a few more seasons. In addition, with the arrival of the Chilean center-back, Igor Lichnovskythis would see his role within the club reduced even more, despite the fact that Carlos Salcedo left the team.

You have to remember that Diego Reyes He returned to Mexican soccer in 2019 after his time with Fenerbache in European soccer. With the felines he has played a total of 54 games between League, Club World Cup and Concachampionshowever, in recent months he has not had the regularity he was looking for and even stopped being summoned to the Mexican team. For what he would already have in mind to emigrate to a new team where he sees minutes and can guarantee him a good salary.

Diego Reyes debuted in the America in 2010 so that after three years where he won a title he emigrated to European football with Porto where at first he had minutes but then he was relegated and in the end they loaned him to the Real society in Spain, then in the Spanish, had a return to Portugal, went through football in Turkey and again in the Spanish league to return to Mexico with the tigers so now he will look for a new challenge.

What big team would Diego Reyes go to in June?

The Mexican defender would be decided to change the scene in Mexican soccer, so he will not renew his contract with the tigers and in the next transfer market he would emigrate to a big team. It is said that one of the clubs interested in the Mexican central would be the Chivas from Guadalajara Well, one of his biggest weak points in recent years has been the center back, so Diego’s experience would be ideal for the rojiblanco team.

