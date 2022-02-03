El Salvador announced that it would not play against Canada and then corrects

The Salvadoran team reported differences with their federation and that they would not play tonight.

Video: El Salvador warns that they will not show up for the game against Canada

For: adriana terraces FEB. 02. 2022

The selection of The Savior announced in a statement issued on social networks that he was not going to play the Octagonal match against Canada tonight due to differences with his federation. A short time later they changed their minds and assured that they would do it to keep the illusion of the country alive.

The original statement stated: “We have been disrespected as professionals and people. This morning, President Hugo Carrillo and the committee chose the worst moment to distract us and recriminate that the press had been talked about cold implements that we bought in Columbus.

“Using this as a distraction to later say that they will not comply with the prize agreement agreed in September when the Octagonal began. Mentioning that although there are mathematical possibilities for them, they no longer have real possibilities.”

An hour later, also through a statement on social networks, they assured that they will appear “despite having these unfortunate actions” and that they will do it for themselves, their families and the fans.