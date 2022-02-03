Confirmed alignments of Mexico vs. Panama

Mexico vs. Panama will be the party that closes the activity of the Aztec Selection in the first FIFA date of the year. In addition, a victory could already give him more than half a ticket for the next Qatar World Cup 2022.

After the draw against Costa Ricaat Aztec stadiumThe team of Gerardo Martino He will look for three vital points that will get him out of the “crisis” that seems to start. It would be adding seven units that would keep him as the sole owner of his own destiny, in addition to the fact that he would surpass by four points Panamawhich follows very closely.

Enjoy Mexico vs Panama this February 2!

Lineups Mexico vs. Panama

Mexico: Gerardo Martino now it did move him into his lineup. The ‘daddy‘ send to William Ochoa in the arch, next to Julio Cesar Dominguez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes Y Gerardo Arteaga in defence. in midfield Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera Y Carlos Rodriguezwhile the lead went to Alexis Vegathe ‘chucky‘ Lush Y Raul Jimenezwho reappeared as a starter.

Panama: Luis Mejía, Roderick Miller, Fidel Escobar, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Édgar Barcenas, Rolando Blackburn, Eric Davis, Alberto Quintero, Aníbal Godoy, César Yanis Y Michael Murillo.

What time does Mexico vs. Panama play?

The game will start at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on Wednesday, February 2. However, the broadcast with the best in the world will start from 8:45 p.m. Remember that the game can be followed by Aztec 7as well as the different platforms of Azteca Deportes, the App and the site.

