Break the silence, Luis García uncovers who is behind Martino’s selection

The Mexican team is going through a difficult moment, because despite winning by the minimum against Panama, the sensations that El Tri leaves with respect to the quality of the game are not good, since Martino still cannot find a way for the team to display a football attractive and efficient.

Well, despite the fact that there were changes in the eleven and they gave entry and exit to players criticized by the fans, they were not dominant against the Panamanians and suffered more to achieve victory.

It was a penalty, badly marked for many, that gave Tri victory, as Diego Lainez fell inside the area, but the question remains whether the Panamanian defender made contact with the Betis player. This fact generated much criticism from sports journalists, one of them Luis García, who did not fall anything and together with his partner, Martinoli, left controversial criticism.

Cristian Martinoli began, as he assured that CONCACAF wants Mexico to be in the World Cup and they thanked him, but Luis García quoted an award-winning former coach; Luis Aragonés, saying that this was won by civil or criminal, implying that the organization of said qualifying tournament, had reached out to help El Tri.

CONCACAF helping Martino

The Panamanian coach was very upset about what happened in the meeting, but he assured that something would happen, since Mexico was in trouble, so he agreed with the Doctor that it is in the organization’s interest that Mexico be in the World Cup, for what with this help they would have given Martino a hand to keep his position as coach of the Mexican team.

