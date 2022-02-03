Bernardo Cueva, from Chivas to Brentford in the Premier League – David Medrano

INCREASE

Before getting out from Chivas, José Luis Higuera had asked Bernardo Cueva, who was in the sports intelligence area of ​​the Guadalajara Club, to develop a project to make that department 100 percent professional, and that the choice of reinforcements not depend on the coach or manager in turn. When Cueva presented the project, Higuera had already left, and it was up to the current leadership to receive him, and in response they offered Bernardo to go as coach of the Third Division to Chivas San Rafael, and start working with the youngsters. Cueva thanked and decided to give up Chivas to seek new horizons.

CONSIDERED

Taking advantage of the fact that he knew the people from Brentford, whom he had treated in some seminars, Bernardo Cueva knocked on the door and they opened it to him to join the intelligence area, when the club was in the Second Division, however, months later he was integrated as technical assistant of the first team that achieved promotion to the Premier League. Today, Cueva is the right-hand man of Thomas Frank, the first team coach, and is responsible for the fixed tactics for and against. On a couple of occasions the Norwegian National Team invited him to work during two concentrations of FIFA date. Cueva is the only Mexican who has been part of a coaching staff in the history of the Premier League.

CONFIRMED

Although it will be until March when the official certification process takes place in the Expansion League In order to be promoted to the First Division, there are already a couple of teams that received the go-ahead unofficially and will be the first two certified. The first is the Atlante of the pharmaceutical businessman Emilio Escalante and the second is Mineros de Zacatecas, which belongs to Eduardo López Muñoz, owner of Grupo Islo. Other teams that are close to certification are: Morelia, Leones Negros, Tampico and Dorados, with which, having six clubs, there would already be the possibility of promotion in the event that some of the certificates become Champions.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CHIVAS MADE THE RETURN OF JJ MACÍAS OFFICIAL.