Arrested in Valdoviño Alfredo Sanchez Chacón, the “Galician rambo” – Galicia Ártabra Digital

The Civil Guard has arrested Alfredo Sánchez Chacón at 00:30 a.m. this Thursday in Valdoviño, better known as the Galician Rambo for his multiple prison escapes and the long periods he managed to survive in the bush.

At 12:30 pm, a press conference will be held at the Civil Guard Command in A Coruña, attended by the sub-delegate of the government in A Coruña, the chief colonel of the A Coruña Command; and the member of the Benemérita who made the arrest.

His arrest was possible thanks to the collaboration of two neighbors, who managed to apprehend him after he entered a house to stock up on food.

The arrest occurred in the parish of Loire. Sánchez Chacón had tried to enter the house through the window instead of O Calvario. Two men chased him, managing to hold him in the O Cruceiro area until the arrival of the Civil Guard.

He had been on the run since last spring, when he did not return to the Monterroso prison after a permit. At 63, having been an ex-military man keeps him in physical condition to do all kinds of adventures.

Neighborly suspicions about their presence in the area forced a police deployment to be activated since last January in the surroundings of the As Fragas do Eume natural park.

However, in the last week the clues were collected in the Valdoviño area after accessing a house to steal food, according to the account of a resident in the municipality.

In Valdoviño and San Sadurniño

An expert in camouflaging himself among the vegetation of our land and in fleeing from the Police, it was the robberies in houses that were giving the agents clues to his whereabouts. The last place where he was found was precisely the same place where he was detained: the municipality of Valdovino. He entered there, just a few days ago, climbing through the bars of a ground floor to a terrace where there was a half-open window. As if it were a kid, he was able to jump over the fences and sneak into the house.

Once inside, he went down to the kitchen, passing a room where the owner slept. Stealthy so as not to wake him, he crossed the corridor to the room to steal various foods. As the owner of the property later told the authorities, once he was discovered, fearing being captured, he only took the food, he did not even touch the bag that was on the table.

But the truth is that this was a common practice for fugitives from justice, as it used to focus on theft of food and drink, not objects, furniture or money. In the same parish of Loira, the breaking of the door of another house is also attributed to him. And, a week before, in the neighboring town hall of Saint Sadurniño, in the parish of Santa Mariña, a neighbor surprised him in his garage and received a stick in the face. Probably having been discovered ‘red-handed’ made him have to move from the town hall, before the authorities were alerted.

A long history of leaks

Like the character Sylvester Stallone played in the movies, Alfredo Sánchez Chacón is an expert in extreme survival who earned the nickname Rambo for his ability to live in hiding, overcoming the most adverse situations. He has spent half his life on the run in the Galician mountains, which he turned into his particular Vietnam and which he only abandoned to fall into his doom: the hostess clubs.

His first big escape lasted from 1989 to 1997. They caught him in a brothel in Xove after several years hiding in the mountains of A Mariña. The same thing happened to him, years later, after escaping from Vigo prison to end up detained in a whorehouse in Ribadavia. He returned to prison, this time to Monterroso, to serve a 17-year sentence for killing a boy in Curtis in 1996, but he also escaped from the Lugo prison last April. It wasn’t a movie escape with knotted sheets: he just didn’t come back from leave.

There were well-founded suspicions that he was hiding in the Fragas do Eume, where the Civil Guard deployed a search device and a hunter from the Eumesa parish of Ombre claims to have seen him and even spoken to him. «Go upstairs, following the trail of the xabarín, in the middle of the top of the hill with a tent and a home inside, with half a body. I asked what he was doing there. Tell him that hunting and I’ll go back to the car. He kept looking and non sei an anaco would follow me, I think that to see if he called the Garda Civil », says this man, who, in effect, warned the Meritorious as soon as he was safe.

«He was a home xa major, with a bit of a beard»tells this hunter to TVG, out of obvious fear of an individual, Sánchez Chacón, who, apart from the more or less accurate comparisons with the war veteran on the big screen, does not stop carrying a murder behind his back.

Regardless of whether his nickname is more or less clever do not forget that he is a murderer. That’s why the eumeses asked for surveillance

His adventures in Lugo

Chacón was baptized as the Galician Rambo, but it could also be the Rambo from Lugo. And it is that between 1989 and 1997 he lived for several years hidden in the mountains of Mariña before ending up handcuffed to an agent in a brothel in Xove.

Chacón would resume his idyll with the province of Lugo a decade later, when he was transferred to the Monterroso prison from Asturias. Behind bars he maintained a good behavior until last April when he did not return on leave. It was the umpteenth escape of the Galician Rambo, and who knows if the last.