They discover a Trojan asteroid in Earth’s orbit, the second ever recorded

These are space objects that share an orbit with a planet, locating themselves in stable gravitational points, either forward or backward.

An international group of astronomers discovered an asteroid that follows the Earth’s orbit, a circumstance that makes it just the second object of this type never detected in the path of our planet.

Named 2020 XL5, the celestial body belongs to the so-called Trojan asteroids, of which thousands are known, although no others have been found that share that orbital location.

The newly discovered Trojan will remain in its current orbit for at least 4,000 years, before the oscillations in its movement reach the degree that it will expel from Earth’s orbit to other areas of space, according to a report published in Nature Communications.

The rock in question 1,180 meters in diameter, is of type carbonaceous and is among the oldest objects in the Solar System, making it an object of interest in the context of research into the early stages of the planetary system.

Trojan asteroids move around the Sun sharing the orbit of a planet, moving near stable points of gravitational equilibrium (known as Lagrangian points), either in front of or behind the planet.

NASA astronomers discovered Earth’s first Trojan asteroid more than a decade ago. The so-called 2010 TK7 measures 300 meters in diameter and will remain in Earth’s orbit for about 15,000 years.

The observation of these two objects provides astronomers with a tool to search for other potential Trojans not yet known.

“If we are able to discover more terrestrial Trojans, and if some have orbits with lower inclinations, it could be cheaper to get to them than to our Moon”, commented the researcher César Briceño, from the American astronomical center NOIRLab.