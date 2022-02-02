“There was talk of the next Hugo Sánchez and he returned through the back door”

Jose Luis Higuera former director of the Chivasspoke about the situation Jose Juan Macias and his return to Sacred Flockwhere he highlighted that Macias he lacked experience, because he considered that he left as the next Hugo Sanchez And now he came back through the back door.

Furthermore, he insisted that Alexis Vega must have more blank inside the mexican soccer so you can be prepared for when you want to make the move to soccer Europe.

“There was practically talk of the following Hugo Sanchez and see how he returns, unfortunately through the back door. Not even with a reasonable process, where you say, he played and tried, but he didn’t play, he was more involved in off-court issues,” Higuera said in an interview with ESPN.

“The dream of Europe from alexis It must be a very strong mirage, yes it will help him grow, but he can come back with a setback if he insists on going in the style of Jose Juan Macias, that it is a whim and not think it through. That he does not clothe his arrival with a stable trajectory and hand in hand with goats, instead of arriving free and alone,” he added.

Also, José Luis gave as an example Raul Jimenez and pointed out that what the now player of the wolverhampton, was what was missing JJ Macias, whom he pointed out as a good footballer, but with a lack of experience.

“He is a player who should think that he was already in Selection, who was in the biggest team of Mexico and that before he had to be scoring champion, be Champion and from there go, as at the time, if you remember, Raul Jimenez he left in other conditions”, sentenced the now director of Atletico Morelia.

“To be honest Macias He is a great player, but he did not have the crests to be able to behave as he was conducting himself, as the top star of the Mexican soccer. I think he has a lot of future, he is a great player, but very young, he needed several wins and several steps, as well as stability for you to fit in a European locker room”, explained Higuera.

Finally, José Luis ruled that Alexis Vega should finish consolidating in Mexico, maintain a regularity, because it is something that in Europe is main to highlight.

“I think that alexis should consolidate a little more in Mexico, win something, has not won anything with Chivas, is a player who is spectacular at times and then falls into some downturns in the game, that in Europe is unforgivable. Alexis is a great player, but the European elite is another level, not just any player reaches Europe”, he concluded.

