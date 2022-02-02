The process of selling the Denver Broncos begins

The change in ownership of the Denver franchise is expected to set a new record for sports organizations in North America, with a price tag of around $4 billion.

ENGLEWOOD — The Denver Broncos are officially on sale at what will likely be the highest price in US sports history.

The sale was announced Tuesday by the Pat Bowlen Trust, who has operated the team since Bowlen he stepped away from the team’s day-to-day operations in 2014 due to Alzheimer’s. The team is valued at nearly $4 billion.

The sale price for the Denver Broncos would be close to double what was paid in 2018 for the Carolina Panthers. Getty Images

joseph tsai paid a total of $2.35 billion — $1 billion for a 49 percent stake in 2017, and an additional $1.35 billion for the other 51 percent in 2019 — for the Brooklyn Nets, the highest price ever paid by a sports franchise in the United States.

The latest franchise NFL to be sold were the Carolina Panthers, which were acquired in 2018 by David Tepper in exchange for 2,275 million dollars.

In a statement, the CEO of the Broncos, Joe Ellis, stated: “The Pat Bowlen Trust today announced the beginning of the sale process of the Denver Broncos. We have hired Steve Greenberg of Allen & Company as our financial advisor since Joe Leccese of Proskauer Rose LLP as our legal advisor for this ownership transition.

“Sell to a team of NFL it is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures. However, the trustees expect to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 campaign. NFL.

“The broncos They are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.”



The family Bowlen also issued a lengthy statement that reads, in part: “When Pat Bowlen acquired the Denver Broncos in 1984 with the help of his brothers —John, Bill and Marybeth— set himself the goal of being No. 1 in everything. Over the past 38 seasons, his vision has enabled broncos become champions on and off the field. With today’s start of the transition from broncos towards a new owner, our family is overwhelmed with gratitude for what this organization and community has meant to us. Truly, there are no words to express our deep appreciation to all Country Broncos for their tireless support over the past four decades.

The sale became virtually a foregone conclusion earlier this month, when a judge from Denver determined that the heirs of the previous owner of the Broncos, Edgar Kaiser Jr., lacked the right of both to acquire any portion of the franchise.

A consortium representing the heritage of Kaiser had petitioned the court for recognition of a preemptive right on the sale of the franchise dating back to when Kaiser sold the team to Pat Bowlen in 1984. Kaiser passed away in 2012, and Bowlen he died in 2019.

The district judge in Denver, Shelley L. Gilman, determined that the heirs of Kaiser did not have access to the preemption right included in the 1984 sale agreement between Kaiser Y Bowlen, and that this right “was no longer valid or enforceable in any way”.

Ellis, one of the three trustees in charge of the team’s operations, had reiterated over the past seven years that if the children of Bowlen could not agree on a majority owner, the team would probably be sold. That settlement between the brothers never materialized, and a lawsuit between them was nearing trial before being thrown out last July.

“Pat used to say the Broncos belonged to the fans, and in the end it was his team,” the family wrote. Bowlen in your statement. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for this incredible journey. It has been the honor of a lifetime. We all know the impact of ‘Mr B‘ will live with the broncos and in the hearts, minds and memories of fans. We will always support Orange and Blue. Let’s go broncos!”

It is believed that there are several groups formed and interested in making formal proposals for the team. The quarterbacks members of the Hall of Fame, John Elway Y Peyton ManningThey have, at times, expressed an interest in potentially being part of any group that acquires the club.

Manning he said at the beginning of the season, when he was praised to Ring of Honor, that he would “listen” to any proposal to join an ownership group, but that “it would have to be a perfect fit.”

League rules state that a “majority” owner must own at least 30 percent of the franchise, so in a $4 billion sale, that would mean the majority owner controls $1.2 billion.

General manager George Patton, who was hired in January 2020, as well as newly hired head coach, Nathaniel HackettThey said the property issue did not influence their decision to take the job. Each of them said that broncos they have always shown they have the resources to compete for championships. The franchise has three wins from superbowl in eight appearances, the last in the Super Bowl 50 to close the 2015 campaign with triumph.

“I think it’s something we talk about, but in the end it’s the Denver Broncos, it is about the Denver Broncos … to have the opportunity to be the football head coach of the Denver Broncos It’s amazing,” he said. hackett on Friday, when he was introduced as the new coach. “It’s great, in the end, hey, that will solve itself every day. No matter who owns it, I must prove myself.”