The problem that prevents Tuca Ferretti from reaching El Tri if Miguel Herrera cannot

The Mexican Soccer Federation has contemplated Michael Herrera to be the new coach of the Mexican team if they fire the Tata Martino; however, in case they could not count on Piojo, the second option is to once again offer the position to Ricardo Tuca Ferretti.

According to information from Medio Tiempo in his Filtered Touch column, the tuka It is a serious option to take the reins of the Tricolor, because unlike other occasions in which he rejected the position because he was comfortable in Tigres, this time he would consider it because his moment with FC Juárez is not the best.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker