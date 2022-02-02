The problem that prevents Tuca Ferretti from reaching El Tri if Miguel Herrera cannot

The Mexican Soccer Federation has contemplated Michael Herrera to be the new coach of the Mexican team if they fire the Tata Martino; however, in case they could not count on Piojo, the second option is to once again offer the position to Ricardo Tuca Ferretti.

According to information from Medio Tiempo in his Filtered Touch column, the tuka It is a serious option to take the reins of the Tricolor, because unlike other occasions in which he rejected the position because he was comfortable in Tigres, this time he would consider it because his moment with FC Juárez is not the best.

Obstacle between Tuca Ferretti and the Mexican National Team

The aforementioned source pointed out that the only inconvenience for the Brazilian coach would be the tigersbecause he did not end up on the best terms with the feline team and fears that the royal club can block his name to be considered by Femexfut.

It should be noted that Ferretti He has already been in charge of El Tri twice on an interim basis, in fact he was the helmsman in charge of starting the process to Qatar 2022 with a couple of friendly matches after the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio and in the midst of negotiations with Martino.

The most remembered game tuka in front of the Mexican team It was in his first interim, since a game was played against the United States for the pass to the 2017 Confederations Cup. That time he came out ahead with a 3-2 in extra time after a great goal by Paul Aguilar.

So much blacksmith What Ferretti They will have to wait for what happens this Wednesday against Panama in the Concacaf Qualifiers, because only if Tata wins will he continue to lead the national team.

MS