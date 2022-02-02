The market is closed! Full Chivas squad for the Clausura Tournament 2022

The pass market for this Closing Tournament 2022 and the Chivas de Guadalajara added four players, although for the first team only Roberto Alvarado and the recent return of José Juan Macías, as Paolo Yrizar are registered for MX League, but its main function is to play with the CD Tapatío from the Expansion League as well as Alexis Gutiérrez.

Contrary to what was expected in this pass market, that began in the first days of January, although the clubs could reach an agreement days before, the Sacred Flock added “Piojo” Alvarado as its strong card in search of having more variants offensive, however so far the operation of the steering wheel has been discreet.

This Tuesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m. the Liga MX pass market closed and for March 9 in special cases considered by the body, that is, some type of injury or specific situation could extend the date only for the club involved in this situation, but in Guadalajara could only use Yrizar or Gutiérrez, in case Leaño requires some other new face, because the campus for the most part it remained the same as in previous campaigns.

With the recent return of JJ Macías, Chivas will have one more star attacker on the squad, For this reason, the offensive competition is going to increase, especially for Angel Zaldivar and Ronaldo Cisneros, the nominal center forwards he only had Leano available.

Chivas Squad for the Clausura Tournament 2022

goalkeepers

Raul Gudino

Miguel Jimenez

Raul Rangel

defenses

Gilberto Sepulevda

Antonio Braseo

louis olives

Michael Ponce

Jesus Sanchez

Hiram Wed

Christian Calderon

Midfielders

Jesus Molina

Isaac Brizuela

Jesus Angle

Fernando Beltran

Allan Torres

Sergio Flores

Carlos Cisneros

strikers

Cesar Huerta

Angel Zaldivar

Alexis Vega

Ronaldo Cisneros

Robert Alvarado

Paolo Yrizar

Jose Juan Macias

Technical Body