Tata Martino lost three defensive players for the game vs Panama

Gerardo Martino lost three defensive duty players for the game Mexico against Panamathe last of this FIFA date and the one who has to win so as not to further complicate his situation in the Concacaf Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Louis Rodriguez was suspended for accumulation of yellow cards, while Jorge Sanchez suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his left knee.

The latter left the concentration, the corresponding studies have already been carried out and fortunately he will not have to undergo surgery, although it is not yet known if he will be in good condition to participate in the game of América against Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

That is why on the right side, ‘Tata’ could put Julio César Domínguez or give Julián Araujo the opportunity.

The LA Galaxy soccer player made his debut with the Mexican National Team at the end of last year, in the friendly match against Chile. He hasn’t played since.

Similarly, there is a significant loss in central defense. Hector Moreno, one of the most experienced, will also miss the match against Panama due to an accumulation of yellow cards. This opens the doors to John Vasquezwho was not even benched for the games against Jamaica and Costa Rica.

The 23-year-old defender has performed well in Italy, although Genoa sit penultimate in the Serie A table.

In the last meeting, Gerardo Martino preferred to put on César Montes, despite the fact that he missed some training sessions due to having tested positive for Covid-19.

