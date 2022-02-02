Summary of Bolivia 2-3 Chile | Conmebol qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

Hernando Siles Stadium, Bolivia / 01.02.2022 16:47:13





clinging to Alexis Sanchez as hero in the always complicated height of La Paz, the Chilean national team pulled out an important and tight victory 2-3 this Tuesday afternoon on the field of the Hernando Siles Stadium against Bolivia, which puts him squarely in the fight for classification to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The 33-year-old veteran striker who plays for Inter Milan was the figure for the Red with a doubleopening the game in the first half at 15′ with a free kick -which had the complicity of the goalkeeper- and putting the third at 85′, which would be definitive before a frenetic closing by the Bolivians, who crashed two shots to the post in the last 20 minutes of the duel.

Bolivia had to settle the game on more than one occasion, however, its offensive apparatus was not fine when it came to specifying. They responded to alexis first goal also in the first period, with an accurate header from a corner kick, but they were unable to complete the clear plays they generated against the Chilean side in the rest of the duel.

When the goal of the locals seemed imminent, Marcelino Núñez arrived at minute 77 to make it 1-2. After that came the third of the Chileans with Alexis, but on closing there would be drama with the annotation of Marcelo Martins for the final 2-3.

In this way, temporarily Chile is fifth in the Conmebol Qualifiers with 19 points in 16 games, waiting for what Uruguay and Colombia do on this date, with 19 and 17 units, respectively. For its part, Bolivia has very little chance of attending the World Cupa tournament that he has not played since the United States 1994.

