Ronaldo revealed that Romario took him to a party to tire him out and win him the title

the brazilian Ronaldo Nazario revealed that his compatriot Romario de Souza took him to a party during the concentration of the America’s Cup 1997 to tire him out and take his place.

In a long direct on social networks with former soccer players and former teammates, Antony CassanoChristian Vieri, Nicola Ventola, Ronaldo He told several anecdotes about his career, such as how Romario himself forced young people to clean his boots and bring him coffee.

“In the United States 94 I did not play a minute but I learned a lot from Jose Roberto Gama ‘Bebeto’ Y Romariothey were an inspiration for me”, affirmed the current president of Valladolid.

“Romario he was a son of a bitch because he made young people bring him coffee and clean his boots,” he added in his usual relaxed tone.

Ronaldo, world champion in 2002 and former Inter Milan player, Real Madrid or Barcelonaamong others, shared many moments with Romario during his career.

“Romario One day he suddenly told me: ‘Get ready, we’re going out tonight, come with me and don’t worry…’ He had prepared a ladder to jump over the hotel wall and immediately had a taxi. We came back at five in the morning and in training he was dead. I understood that Romario was trying to tire me out to take my seat,” he said.

