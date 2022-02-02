Rafael Márquez reveals that Andrés Guardado is the true leader of the Tri

Regardless of the fact that more than half of its workforce is active in Europe, the whole of the Mexican National Team has disappointed more than one with the poor performance it has had in the CONCACAF Qualifiers, where they are in third place after a complicated victory against Jamaica and a difficult draw against Costa Rica, a situation that has made doubts about whether El Tri has leaders.

Given this, Rafael Marquezwho has been a benchmark for the Aztec team during his time as a player, revealed that there are not many guides in the Mexican squadbut it is not a situation where they do not have anyone, so he revealed which is the player who, for him, has taken that role in recent years and that perhaps this protagonist should be taken more seriously both in the locker room and on the field of game.

“Herrera, Moreno or Ochoa don’t have that profile. They are leaders, but they don’t have the profile of attracting attention in important moments. That profile is missing, maybe Guardado”this was pointed out by the former from Barcelona for TUDN, where he entered into a debate with his colleagues about the situation experienced by the team commanded by Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who has also been involved in these controversies.

But there was another key piece that has been in the tricolor team, and he is the former goalkeeper of Santos and Chivas de Guadalajara, Oswaldo Sánchez, who revealed that it coincides with the position revealed by the Michoacan, after both belonged to a golden generationfull of figures and leaders such as Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Oswaldo himself and company, for which they have become authorized voices.

“How do you rescue something positive from a game where you should have given that blow of authority at home, with this game? I insist on the issue of leadership, that detail must be mentioned. There are different types of leadership, but I don’t see anyone raising their hands.”who assured that there are few who can count on this quality and that he recognizes, urges the team led by the Argentine, because it is a complicated situation that they are currently experiencing.