Orbelín Pineda admits that ticket from Mexico to Qatar “is at risk”

Mexico’s progress in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 has bothered the tricolor squad, in which they recognize that they have not played as they should, in addition to qualification for the World Cup is in questionin addition to noting that they are ready to ‘defend Tata Martino‘.

Orbelin Pinedamidfielder recently joined Celta de Vigo, commented that they lack intensityin addition to the fact that there is an important need to have more scoring options.

“Everything is at risk, in this life nothing is easy. The teams are thrown behind us, they don’t go out to play and take advantage of the best opportunities, enjoy and do it with pride and passion”, he commented to TUDN.

“It became quite clear that we needed too much intensitythat was felt and there was talk that Costa Rica was beating us, we tried to improve it in the second half, the goal was complicated and we are having few you reach the goal, better and have more forcefulness in the last quarter of the field“, he abounded.

Dad has your support.

Questioned about the booing from the fans and the request for Gerardo Martino’s departure from the technical management, Orbelín assured that it was a logical reaction to the result and that in the event that is aimed against the strategist’s head they will be the first to defend it.

“It was basic yes or yes to win it, I put myself on the side of the people, but we are prepared to support Tatais the head of the team and we try to do the best possible, yesterday was not the right game, it cost us”.

“People can tell you anything and they have every right because the results have not come out, we came out upset, but everything is defined by winning because we are all at risk because we rely on resultsyes.”