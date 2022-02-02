Emergency physicians ask Puig to intercede for the specialty to be created

The Society of Urgencies and Emergency Medicine of the C. Valenciana (Semes-CV) has asked the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puigto intercede and demand the creation of the specialty of Emergency Medicineas one more measure to put an end to “the serious human resource problem“They say they are suffering.

This has been requested this morning from the Semes-CV in a press release in which they ask Puig to defend the creation of the medical specialty in the next Interterritorial Council. “We need to put on the table the problems that this situation generates and that President Sánchez take immediate and urgent measures. If the specialty of emergency and emergency medicine had been approved years ago, today there would be no shortage of doctorsand the patients would not be suffering the consequences of this situation”, they assure.

According to reports from society, the emergency services of the three provinces “they suffer from an oversaturation of patients and they are exhausted”. “We have never complained about it, not even in the worst moment of the pandemic, because our vocation is to save lives”, in the words of the president of the society in C. Valenciana, Javier Millán, head of the service at Hospital La Fe, however, they predict that, if it continues like this “in the next few years there will be no emergency doctors and emergencies to cover the demanded coverage. Right now, we assure you that there is no generational replacement,” they add.

And those that exist, according to Millán, are seen doomed “to leave our country” since there is no speciality. “The Sánchez government is promoting the flight of talent,” they insist.