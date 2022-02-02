Dr. Saray Stancic – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Dr. Saray Stancic is the director of medical education for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC dedicated to promoting preventive medicine, especially better nutrition and higher standards in research. .

As director of medical education for the Physicians Committee, she works to develop and support innovative programs and campaigns to bring plant-based nutrition to the forefront of medical treatment and education.

A longtime member of the Physicians Committee, Dr. Stancic has presented several times at the International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine, led an effort to successfully remove a fast-food restaurant from University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, and appeared on The Exam Room podcast, where she described how her multiple sclerosis diagnosis led her to a plant-based diet and lifestyle.

Dr. Stancic produced the documentary Code Blue, which aims to highlight critical gaps in the current state of medicine and provide solutions for the use of nutrition and lifestyle medicine to address chronic disease. She is also the author of the book “What’s Missing from Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Overcome Chronic Illness.”

In 2020, she received the American Medical Association Inspiration Award presented by the Women’s Physicians Section. Nominations come from medical students, and the award serves to honor and recognize physicians who have offered their time, wisdom, and support throughout the professional careers of other physicians, residents, and students.

Dr. Stancic was also chief of infectious diseases for the Hudson Valley Veterans Hospital in New York and leader of translational medicine for Roche/Genentech Pharmaceuticals, where she led clinical trials in the field of viral hepatitis and HIV.

He is triple board certified in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and lifestyle medicine. She graduated from the New Jersey Medical School in 1993.

In 1995, as a third-year resident physician, Dr. Stancic was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. That unforeseen health challenge changed the course of her life, both professionally and personally.

She recounts her personal story in this 2014 article for Forks over Knives and in this article published by the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

https://drstancic.com/https://www.pcrm.org/about-us/staff/saray-stancic-md-faclmhttps://www.instagram.com/drstancic/?hl=enhttps://www .facebook.com/SarayStancicMD/