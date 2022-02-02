Diego Valdés, Juan Otero and Jorge Meré, available to debut with América against San Luis

Santiago Solari will already be able to count on the three reinforcements that have not been active in Clausura 2022, some to even start as starters

America continues to enlist the resumption of the MX League, after the FIFA date, when next Saturday they receive the visit of Atlético de San Luis on the field of the Azteca Stadium. In this match, the Eagles will seek their first victory of the tournament and the good news is that Santiago Solari could already count on his three reinforcements that are yet to debut in the tournament.

Diego Valdes He is physically recovered from the muscular problems he had at the beginning of the year and is ready to make his debut with the blue-cream shirt. The Chilean suffered from physical problems, after playing minutes in the friendly against Atlante, and the coaching staff decided not to risk it. However, the Andean has been training the team’s partner for several days and is ready to present him with the Eagles.

Santiago Solari will have all the reinforcements for the first time in the tournament and will be able to use them even as starters. @America club

Jorge Mere he already has his papers in order and has already been registered with the MX League, so it is enabled to play the weekend. The Spaniard was contemplated to go to the bench against Atlas, on the previous day, but his registration did not arrive on time and his debut will take place on Saturday against the Potosinos.



For its part, Juan Otero is already enabled to play with America, after it was already registered with the Americanists. The Colombian is in the rhythm of the game, after playing with Santos Laguna in the first two dates of the tournament, the South American has adapted well to the work of Santiago Solari and aims to start next Saturday in Santa Úrsula.

Others who are also ready to reappear against San Luis are Bruno Valdez and Mauro Lainez. The Paraguayan has already overcome the Covid-19 that affected him last week and is available to play if Santiago Solari so decides. For his part, Lainez is in the final part of his recovery from a muscle injury and could have minutes against the rojiblancos.

America will work this Wednesday at the Nido de Coapa, but it will be until Thursday when he can do it with a full squad, the selected ones will report until that day to work azulcrema and it will be the task of the Águilas coaching staff to define if they can count on these players for the duel against the potosinos.