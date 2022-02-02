Carlos Salcedo warns in Toronto: “They just took the lion out of the cage”

Midtime Editorial

Excited for his return to MLS, the defender Carlos Salcedo assured that “they just took the lion out of the cage”as part of the idea of ​​returning to the Mexican National Team and shining with Toronto FC, his new team.

In his first press conference with the Canadian club, the Titan looked motivated and there He dismissed the fact that he had the category of “franchise player”which not only corresponds to the best paid, but also to those with the highest quality.

“It is something that I am grateful for today, I have worked for it. I came to this league when I was 18 years old and now this is life, with work and dedication it is easier. I don’t feel that responsibility (Designated Player), I know what my job is, if I earn a dollar or 10 dollars I have to do it anyway. I’m a player who likes to win things and that’s what I come for”, he said.

“Personally, the ‘tags’ that the league puts on me, I am more than prepared, for me it is something nice and I take it for goodIt is an honor that this is expected of me,” he said at a press conference,” he added.

Salcedo will have the Italian Lorenzo Insigne as his partner for half a year, in addition to the fact that he will be able to work from now on with elements such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, which shows the high potential of the template; so think about winning everything.

“The team has achieved great things. This season is going to be seen, I am very confident, I have been a day and I have that confidence in my colleagues, in all. I want to do things well to continue being there, so that the time I’m here they talk about Toronto and it’s the team to beat in the league,” he said.