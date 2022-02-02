Canelo vs Golovkin 3 coming up? The only condition for it to happen

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.02.2022 16:56:00





Without a doubt one of the rivals that the public wants to see again above the ring in front of Saul “Canelo Alvarez” is Gennady Golovkinbecause Kazakh le He faced the man from Guadalajara and demanded it in the ringwhere even his two confrontations mark a tie and a victory for the Mexican.

Will Canelo Álvarez vs. Golovkin 3 come true?

Given this, Eddy Reynosocoach of Cinnamon revealed that there is a possibility that the Mexican face Golovkin for the third timealthough yes, he made it clear that on the part of the Canelo Team There would only be one condition for the contest to take place.

“168, if he (Golovkin) wants me to go up to 168 (pounds). Maybe we can go up, but not down anymore”, he indicated Eddy Reynoso for the YouTube channel Fight Hub TV. It should be remembered that the fights between the two boxers had been agreed in the past at 160 pounds.

The reason why the Canelo Alvarez I wouldn’t lose weight it’s because achieved his reign at 168 pounds, where he managed to unify the titles of the super middleweight division in 2021; even, Eddy Reynoso indicated that it is a category where the Mexican feels powerful.

“Saúl is at the level of fighting with anyone, the differences would be the extra pounds and that is what you have to take care of. Fighting in the divisions where you really feel strong and 168 is where you feel strong“, He said.

Canelo vs. Golovkin III would have a tentative date

Eddy Reynoso explained that with the intention of Golovkin to face for the third time Canelo Alvarez, the contest could be agreed in this 2022, as long as the Kazakh conforms to the above condition.