The surprising new 10 del Tri now that Miguel Herrera would replace Martino

Miguel Herrera could take the reins of the National Team and would lead a new 10 to the Tri.

January 31, 2022 5:22 p.m.

After the goalless draw between the Mexican and Costa Rican national teams, the outlook for Gerardo Martino on the Mexican team It begins to get complicated and in case of not beating Panama, he could leave the technical direction of El Tri.

According to Mediotiempo, Femexfut’s plan B would be Michael Herrera, who would lead the National Team again in a scenario very similar to the one he experienced prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and the “Louse” could bring new players to the Mexican team.

One of them could be Sebastian Cordova, who is a player of all the confidence of Michael Herrera, who directed him at América and now directs him at Tigres, where he has kept him as a starter despite the fact that Cordova He is not living his best football moment.

Who would leave ownership in the National Team for Córdova to play

Michael Herrera could do without players without game rhythm like Hector Herrera, who was vastly outplayed in the game against Costa Rica and could leave the starting lineup if Martino leave your post to Michael Herrera.

