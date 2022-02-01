Shock on TV Azteca: Marysol Cortés wins ‘Exatlón’; Casandra Ascencio sends you a strong message

Mexico City.- Everything Aztec TV again stayed in complete shock, because after Marysol Cortes became the winner of the fifth season of exathlon, the always controversial basketball player, Cassandra Ascencio, through your social networks I send you a strong message.

Last Sunday, January 30, exathlon finally reached its grand finale, being Koke Warrior and Marysol, both from the ‘pathfinders‘, who raised the cup of the famous competition, defeating their rivals, David ‘The Beast’ Juarez, another blue, and Zudikey Rodriguez, the only member of ‘guardians‘.

This fact shocked the millions of fans of the Ajusco sports reality show, because from day one ‘Million Dollar Baby’ was the spoiled one to become champion, because in addition to her charisma and athletic abilities, but also because she revealed that she joined with the goal to win to honor Steph Gomez, who was a blue competitor in the third and fourth seasons and died from Covid-19.

Shortly after Cortés raised the trophy presented by Antonio Rosique, while ‘The Beast’, Koke and the rest of the invited blues celebrated their achievement, Ascencio dedicated a message to him on his account Twitter, in which he tells her that it was a “big one”, noting that the result made her very happy.

The result took @marysolco, but IT ARRIVED! we are very happy for you, you fought it, you fought it and you worked hard. YOU ARE A GREAT SUN, YOU ARE A GREAT CHAMPION”, expressed Cas.

Given this message, several of Casandra’s followers did not hesitate to speak out and congratulate her for being such a good friend, while others continued to question her about her presence in Exathlon: All Star.

