Shiba Inu will go as high as $0.01! Shiba Inu intends to conquer the video game market Meme cryptocurrency SHIB loses zeros!

photo freepik.com

Looking at the current price of the Shiba Inu, what we see are values ​​of $0.00002075, it is hard to believe that the value of the meme coin could go up to $0.01. According to several investors, it is something that is most likely, observing its recent rise in the ranking of cryptocurrencies.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

The owner of Bigger Entertainment shared his thoughts on his Twitter account mentioning that it was not his goal that Shiba Inu owners should always burn their cryptocurrency. Their goal is to spread music, YouTube videos, goods, NFTs, etc.

This brings us to the price of $0.01. This is how they will build an ecosystem where people burn coins without even knowing it. It is through entertainment that money is made. At the time of this writing, the Shiba Inu is priced at $0.00002075, so if it were to cost $0.01 in the future, it would require big increases. On the other hand, let’s keep in mind that the historical low of November 28, 2020 for Shina Inu was $0.000000000056, which translates into unimaginable growth in less than two years, allowing us to trust in the possible rise in its value. .

It should also be noted that the Shiba Inu community strongly believes in the project and can organize itself, and the developers are constantly developing the token. This is confirmed by activities such as the introduction of non-tradeable tokens and plans related to the release of games.