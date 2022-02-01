Santiago Solari will have all the new reinforcements to face San Luis

Since the end of December, the first reinforcement of the America from Santiago Solari, could not be available, however, ahead of the weekend’s game, the Argentine will be able to count on his five new elements.

Diego Valdes, Alexander Zendejas, Juan Otero, Jorge Mere Y ‘jona‘ are ready to see activity in the clash against Athletic San Luisthis will be the first week that everyone will work together.

It is true that Zendejas Y Two saints they could have activity with the team in the official match, however, the other three strengths could not be considered in the first four days due to different circumstances.

Valdes It was the absence that Americanism missed the most, the Chilean was the first player to reach Nido Azulcrema in this market and could not debut because he suffered a muscle injury that he suffered in the previous tournament when he was still playing for Saints.

However, the Andean soccer player was able to play a few minutes against Blue Cross the weekend and although he was present with a score, it is expected that he will finally debut against the potosinos.

The situation for Mere Y Knoll It was to wait to be registered, a process that could end in this League break and both are in a position to appear with the team. It is important to remember that the Colombian has already played this tournament with Santos, on the other hand, the Spanish defender would be making his debut in Mexican soccer.

“Now if all the resources are working with the teamthere are also the records of those who were missing, on Saturday they could all play if the Technical Body decides”, confirmed a source consulted by RECORD.

