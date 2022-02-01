Ronaldo Nazario reveals that Romario took him to a party to tire him out and take his job in Brazil

In social networks with former soccer players and former teammates, Antonio Cassano, Christian Vieri, Nicola Ventola, the “Phenomenon” told several anecdotes about his career.

the brazilian Ronaldo Nazario revealed that his compatriot Romario de Souza took him to a party during the concentration of the Copa América 1997 to tire him out and take his place.

Ronaldo and Romario with the Brazilian National Team in the 1994 World Cup Getty Images

"In the United States 94 I did not play a single minute but I learned a lot from José Roberto Gama 'Bebeto' and Romario, they were an inspiration for me", affirmed the current president of Valladolid.

"Romario was a son of a bitch… because he made young people bring him coffee and clean his boots," he added in his usual relaxed tone.

“In the United States 94 I did not play a single minute but I learned a lot from José Roberto Gama ‘Bebeto’ and Romario, they were an inspiration for me”, affirmed the current president of Valladolid.

“Romario was a son of a bitch… because he made young people bring him coffee and clean his boots,” he added in his usual relaxed tone.



Ronaldoworld champion in 2002 and former player of Inter Milan, Real Madrid or Barcelonaamong others, shared many moments with Romario during his career.

“Romario suddenly told me one day: ‘Get ready, we’re going out tonight, come with me and don’t worry…’ He had prepared a ladder to jump over the hotel wall and immediately had a taxi. We came back at five in the morning and in training I was dead. I understood that Romario was trying to tire me out to take my place”, He said.