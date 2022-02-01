Protest postponed to Rectory, students of the Faculty of Medicine of the UAEMéx

Toluca/State of Mexico

Students of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMéx) they postponed the protest towards the Rectory building, as they talk with university authorities to reach agreements on their demands, since they are against the fact that some subjects are not face-to-face, also because they gave preference to students who are lagging behind in the sixth semester and with this the quota for the 2019 – 2025 generation was closed.

Yesterday, announced a demonstration, towards the Rectory building in downtown Toluca, because although they indicated that they agree with the sanitary measures and recognize the complications that the pandemic caused, they consider that there are adverse situations that do not favor their formation.

In a petition document that will be delivered to the Rectory They pointed out that they will no longer tolerate the lack of empathy and common sense of the administrators, counselors, as well as directors of the institution, “we are tired of situations that are out of our control and that are not resolved in a fair and beneficial way for the majority of students.”

They added that they are aware of the current epidemiological situation caused by the exponential increase in infections by the SARS-CoV2 virus, in addition, that the authorities want to safeguard the state of health in the university community, although They demanded the last minute adjustments to achieve a “safe return to school”.

Among others, They mentioned that the sixth semester groups were forced to return to virtual classes and the lack of empathy on the part of the administrators of the faculty, since many of the students, require rent for at least five-month periods in the city of Toluca, which implies monetary expenses, both for the students and their families, and human costs to achieve such an objective.

What’s more, the administrators gave more importance to basic core subjects that do not require practices and assign them a classroom in the Faculty, on subjects, where it is necessary for the student to put their knowledge into practice, among them: clinical propaedeutics, clinical laboratory, genetics.

Added to this, the sixth semester students said they were dissatisfied because their groups and the teaching staff were reduced from 10 to 7 groups, in which it was evident that the 2019 class would not be able to enroll all their subjects, so re-registration lasted until Monday, January 31.

In addition to this, they allowed irregular students from other generations to complete their re-enrollment process before our generation., which caused our colleagues to run out of space in different courses and their process was lengthened.