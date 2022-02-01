Pollo Saldívar breaks its contract with Toluca

Midtime Editorial

Last Monday the Toluca announced that the Saldivar Chicken is no longer part of your staff. Through his Twitter account, the Mexican team thanked him for his delivery to the former Pumas goalkeeper, who arrived in July 2020. According to various sources, both parties decided to terminate the contract, so now the man from the capital is a free agent.

Saldivar came to Toluca as part of exchange from players Come in Cougars and the Red Devils. For the operation, university students received to the goalkeepers Alfredo Talavera Y Ramon Pasquel, young promise of the choricera goal.

In two years with Toluca, Saldívar only played 7 games, in which he added a total of 620 minutes. He played 6 times as a starter and was on the bench in up to 45 games in the highest category of Mexican soccer.

From trust to banking

Despite the minutes he had at first, Saldívar’s opportunities were diluted. To shade from Luis Garcia, who is the first goalkeeper of Toluca, Chicken was forced to eat bench. However, everything changed when Gustavo Gutiérrez moved up to the first team, since the ex of Cougars became the third goalkeeper.

In the absence of confidence and opportunities, Saldívar, 31 years old, He decided get out of the sausage entity looking for a most viable transfer as a free agent. At the moment the footballer has not announced if he will continue in Liga MX, if he will go to Expansión or play abroad.

