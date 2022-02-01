Mexico bleaches and eliminates Puerto Rico from the Caribbean Series

The right Nick Struck made a great opening and José Cardona and Esteban Quiroz were spark plugs of the offensive so that the Charros from Jaliscofrom Mexico, will dominate this Monday 5-0 at Caguas Creolesfrom Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Series.

The Mexican champion levels their record at 2-2 after losing their first two gamesrevitalizing their options for qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament, which takes place at the Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo.

the of Puerto Ricoby contrast, still winless in four appearancesso you are left with no options to move forward.

the american Nick Struck pitched 5 2/3 innings., with five hits, two strikeouts and three walks. He won (1-0).

Joseph Cardonafirst in the manager’s batting order Roberto Vizcarra, and Esteban QuirozSecond, they were decisive.

cardona he opened the game with a hit and Quiroz followed with a home run for the Charros to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

these two players they were productive again in the third actscoring two more lines for the Mexicans.

Cardona was uncatchable and Quiroz walked. Víctor Mendoza chartered the first with a shot hit the line by the right field which became double and Japhet Amadorwith connection to the center, towed the second.

The Charros put more land in between in the sixth chapter: Agustín Murillo drove in and Cuban Félix Pérez scored.

Cardona went 2-5with two scored. Quiroz tied 4-1with passport, two chartered and two recorded.

