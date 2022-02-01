Dollar in Mexico, today January 31: how much is the exchange rate this Monday | DOF | SIS | Citibanamex | TDEX | NNDC | MEXICO

The price of dollar in Mexico trades lower amid global dollar strength, reaffirming its gains from the previous week.

The exchange rate It is trading at 20,650 Mexican pesos per dollar, a decline of 0.74% according to the Bloomberg agency.

At a global level, the dollar consolidated its gains on Monday, after hitting a maximum of one and a half years on Friday, while the yield curve of US Treasury bonds extended a three-week flattening streak after harsh comments from a Federal Reserve authority.

According to the Reuters agency, after the Fed clearly showed last week its intention to raise interest rates in March, the foreign exchange markets and the main Wall Street banks now expect up to five hikes this year.

However, some investors believe that the authorities are preparing markets for a faster pace of hikes this year to control inflationary pressures, especially after last week’s strong economic data.

The Fed could raise rates by half a percentage point if inflation remains stubbornly high, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times in an interview.