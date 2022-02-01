Cristiano blocks Greenwood, gets kicked out of FIFA 22 and United fans want their shirt money

Last Sunday, Harriet Robson, Greenwood’s girlfriend, published images on her social networks in which she accuses the player of having assaulted her at her home

Mason Greenwood, an element of Manchester United, was arrested by the English authorities last Sunday, January 30, on charges of rape and domestic violence.

Punctually withdrawn from the activities of the English club, the 20-year-old player begins to suffer the consequences for his actions. For example, immediately after he was arrested, the sports company Nike suspended his endorsement contract.

Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United match Getty Images

“We have suspended our relationship with Greenwood. We are deeply concerned about the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.” the brand said in a statement sent to the BBC.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

For its part, several United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea and Paul Pogba, unfollowed the striker on their social networks. What’s more, the English team has also removed all Greenwood-related merchandise from its official store.

According to the newspaper Mark, the club’s decision came after fans demanded the return of money for shirts purchased with the footballer’s name. As a result, products bearing the attacker’s name were removed from the online store.

Greenwood has also been removed from the FIFA 22 video game database due to the accusations against him, as he has disappeared from the Manchester United squad in FIFA 22, although he can still be found in the “Ultimate Team” mode.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Last Sunday, Harriet Robson, Greenwood’s girlfriend, posted images on her social networks in which she accuses the player of assaulting her at her home. In the images she appears with blows to the body and her mouth bloodied. Plus, she even posted audio of Greenwood trying to force her to have sex with him.

Mason Greenwood celebrates goal with Manchester United Getty Images

On the same day, the athlete was arrested by local authorities on charges of rape and domestic violence.

“Manchester Police were made aware today (Sunday 30th January) of images and videos on social media posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation has been launched and following a review of the results we can confirm that a A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement released by police read.