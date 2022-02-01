Aubameyang’s signing for Barcelona: How much money does it cost, how many years of contract does he sign and how and what does he play

As you have been able to find out Goal and in the absence of the official statement, the Barcelona has closed the last day of the January transfer market his fourth incorporation to reinforce the team of Xavi Hernandez ahead of the second leg of the season. The blaugrana club has managed to get the forward’s services pierre–Emerick Aubameyang coming from Arsenal.

Aubameyang’s signing for Barcelona: price and how much money it costs

The Gabonese striker was going to arrive at Barça on loan until the end of this season, but finally he will do so as a free agent, with Arsenal getting rid of paying the player’s salary for the next 18 months. It should be remembered that, in recent weeks, the player had disappeared from the Gunners’ starting lineups and even Mikel Arteta dispensed with it to act as captain.

Barcelona has taken the opportunity to sign Aubameyang to zero costwith the African striker agreeing to have a very low salary compared to the money he received in Londonas you might know Goal through sources close to Joan Laporta. Thus, Barcelona can reinforce its attack and add its fourth winter incorporation after the arrivals of Ferran Torres, Dani Alves and Adama Traoré.

How many years of contract does he sign?

Aubameyang signs for a year and a half with Barcelona, ​​although his assignment was only going to be until the end of this season. The Gabonese of 32 years He had one more year of contract with Arsenal, so his signing with the Catalans will be until mid-2023.

What would Barcelona’s line-up be like with Aubameyang?

With the arrival of Aubameyang, Barcelona add their team to a proven filmmakerwho has shone in Ligue 1 where he scored 41 goals in 97 games with the Saint–Etienne141 in 213 with the Borussia Dortmund and 92 goals in 163 duels in this last stage in the Arsenal.

Although his most common position is playing as a center forward, the footballer trained in the youth academy of Milan he can also play on both flanks, especially on the left and would bring speed and goals to the Blaugrana team, who have also lost Ansu Fati due to injury.