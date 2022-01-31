When, what time and on what channel to watch the duel for Liga MX Femenil LIVE?

Find out the date, times and TV channels to watch LIVE the match between Cruz Azul Femenil and Chivas, from the Akron stadium, for matchday 5 of Liga MX Femenil.

Cruz Azul Femenil returned to winning ways in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura 2022 tournament. Despite their defeat at the hands of Club Querétaro on matchday three, the sky-blue team added three after beating FC Juárez 1-0 last Thursday, at the opening of date 4 of the contest, at the facilities of La Noria.

Currently, the team led by Carlos Roberto Pérez is sixth in the standings with seven points, five behind the leaders (Gophers from Pachuca, 12 units). However, there are three clubs that are tied with the same score as the Machine: Tigres and América.

Cruz Azul Femenil wants to continue adding three to three and that is why they will visit Chivas de Guadalajara with that intention: to win and lower them in the table. The light blue will face a team that comes in second place in the tournament, with 10 points and after leaving the top they held until last day.

Cruz Azul vs. Chivas: when and what time do they play for Liga MX Femenil?

Cruz Azul Femenil will play again in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX Femenil at home, as visitors at the Akron stadium, this time against Chivas de Guadalajara, this Monday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). It will be their third meeting as a visitor.

schedules by country

Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas: where and how to watch the match LIVE?

Fox Sports will be the one to broadcast the fifth game of day 5 of the Liga MX Femenil, which will face Cruz Azul and Chivas de Guadalajara, in addition to Chivas TV. In addition to Mexico, the female branch of the Machine will also be able to see their meeting in the United States, through Telemundo Deportes.