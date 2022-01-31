This is how the Octagonal Final positions remained after 10 games

The qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 are coming to an end. At the end of Day 10 of the Octagonal End of the Concacafthe positions in the table remain exactly the same way they started this FIFA dateexcept The Savior who climbed a place.

The Canada National Team remains in first place in the general table defeat 2-0 to U.S as a local, the annotations of the Canadians were the work of Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe. With this result they arrived at 22 points and still do not know defeat.

U.S is found in second place with 18 points while the Mexican team It’s in third position with the same units than the Americans.

Panama closed day 10 with victory by imposing 3-2 to Jamaicathe Canaleros have the ticket to Repechage being in the fourth place with 17 points. This Wednesday they will visit Mexico in a duel that will be key for both countries.

Costa Rica rescued a point on his visit to Aztec stadiumCosta Ricans are in fifth position with 13 units where the following results will be of vital importance for those directed by Luis Fernando Suarez.

The Savior moved up one place by defeating Honduras as a visitor. Salvadorans came to nine points. Jamaica stayed in the eighth place after the defeat against Panama and it has seven units.

Honduras He is the baseman of the qualifying rounds of Concacaf by adding only three points. Those of the Honduran team do not know the victory in the process towards qatar and they are practically deleted.

